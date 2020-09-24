Ambulance driver speaks out after DUI arrest, pleads not guilty to the charges

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A driver of an American Medical Response ambulance who was charged in August with driving under the influence is now speaking out to share her story of what happened that day.
Kerstii Groce, who was driving the ambulance that day, was arrested and charged with DUI after being spotted drifting on and off of Interstate 10, driving on the shoulder, and at one point forcing at least one vehicle off of the road.
Video by the driver who was ran off the road captured the scary moments.
But Groce says she was not under the influence and was instead having a medical emergency herself. According to Groce, it’s the second time in her life she has had a seizure and this one, unfortunately, came while she was working.
“I just feel that I had this medical emergency situation of myself and I feel like I’ve been ridiculed and found guilty by my coworkers, friends, family, the general public," she told WLOX. "It’s just really sad.”
Michael Crosby, Groce’s attorney, says the Moss Point Police Department did not perform any type of sobriety test. WLOX reached out to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley but have not yet received a response.
“They arrested her and locked her up and were so convinced of it, they did not even have her blow into the Intoxilyzer 8000, which is standard procedure,” said Crosby. "They did not ask for a blood draw, which would have corroborated everything that we’re saying, and they just convicted her.
Groce’s neurologist Dr. Mishra shared a statement with Crosby that says: “Within a degree of medical certainty, Kersti had a seizure or seizure like episode. I feel like this is the reason for her recent questionable driving behavior.”
“Being in the medical field, it’s very scary to have a seizure and to have anything like this happen and especially while you’re at work," said Groce. "People who know me know that I would never put my partner, my patient, or my life in danger deliberately over something like that. It is a very scary thing.”
Groce has been placed on unpaid administrative leave by AMR and is pleading not guilty to DUI charges.
