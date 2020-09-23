7-year-old gets surprise delivery from hospital staff after losing his favorite lovey

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A broken arm led to a broken heart for a Biloxi boy but both are now on the mend.
When seven-year-old Cee Jay Pankey went to Ocean Springs Hospital with a broken arm, he had his favorite stuffed animal ‘Cracker’ with him. But when he got home, ‘Cracker’ was gone.
The hospital staff couldn’t find him anywhere, so they came up with a substitute.
“Actually, we were tagged in a post from the family’s friend and suddenly it went viral and we knew we had to do something,” said Rachel Mills, Guest Services manager for Singing River Health Systems. “So our solution was to give him one of our Jester replicas and have Jester come along and deliver it himself.”
Jester is the hospital system’s K-9, the first hospital K-9 in the state.
And that was perfect for Cee Jay.
“My favorite animal in my opinion is a dog," he said. “I love dogs.”
With police lights and sirens on, the hospital’s security staff along with some of their managers delivered a replica of Jester to Cee Jay’s house.
But the folks at Singing River weren’t done yet. Somebody found a stuffed dog that looked just like Cracker and the hospital staff created a book for Cee Jay documenting Cracker’s lost and found visit to the hospital.
Mills said she knew how important it was for the boy.
“Any kid who loses his lovey is heartbroken and it’s a parent’s only dream to try and find that lovey again, so we couldn’t help but make this a big deal for this little boy. So we have a happy ending."
