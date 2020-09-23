Officials urge flu vaccine as flu season, pandemic brings ‘doubly challenging’ time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is giving another update on the response to COVID-19.
Twenty-four deaths and more than 500 cases were reported Wednesday as the in-state total nears 95,000 cases since March.
A statewide mask mandate remains in place through the end of September.
Reeves urged Mississippians to get a flu vaccine this year. Health officials have warned against the severity of flu season during the pandemic stressing hospitals even further.
“It’s going to be doubly challenging because we know people can get two viruses at the same time,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.
Dobbs says research shows having the flu at the same time as COVID-19 can worsen one’s symptoms.
There’s still no timeline on a COVID-19 vaccine, but they say any vaccine will be thoroughly vetted before being distributed to Mississippians.
