USM faculty offering course on COVID-19, pandemic history to public

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty at the University of Southern Mississippi is launching a free, online course on COVID-19 and related pandemic topics.
Understanding the Pandemic: A COVID-19 Public Service Short Course was created by Dr. Douglas Masterson, Senior Associate Provost for Institutional Effectiveness and Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at USM, and Dr. Karen Coats, Dean of USM’s Graduate School and Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology.
Prior to the creation of the course, Masterson saw how there was misinformation and misunderstanding from the public about, not only COVID-19′s impact but about the overall history of pandemics.
The concern led Masterson to have a conversation with Coats and they began working on recruiting fellow faculty to create the course.
“Our mission as a public institution is to serve the public,” Dr. Masterson said. “As professors, we conduct research in our areas and publish that research in journals that are read largely by other academics. The opportunity to put our scholarly work into a context related to current events highlights the importance of what we do in academia and fulfills the mission of serving the public good.”
The course contains six modules in video presentation format by a USM faculty member who has knowledge and academic focus on the given topic:
- The history of pandemics
- Social and economic impact of pandemics
- Coronavirus and epidemiology
- Spread, prevention and treatment
- Vaccines
- Personal health and wellness in a pandemic
The course takes about three hours to complete as it presented in a way that can be easily understood, but it does not have to be done in one sitting.
“Each module is valuable as a stand-alone, but it is our hope that the complete course will provide a level of understanding of COVID-19 that equips us to discern fact from fiction," said Coats.
Masterson noted that the goal of the course is not to become a COVID-19 expert but to become knowledgable with facts from experts about infectious diseases in order to minimize one’s risk, both to self and others.
“You’re not going to take this course and become a COVID-19 expert, but when you take this course you will have a better foundation for what this pandemic may mean for you. It’s going to help you navigate the things you’re hearing on the news,” Dr. Masterson said.
Faculty members, staff and community members that participated in the creation of the course are listed below:
- Dr. Fengwei Bai, Associate Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology
- Dr. Karen S. Coats, Dean of Graduate School, Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology
- Susan Dobson, Lecturer of Public Health in the School of Health Professions
- Dr. Janet Donaldson, Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology
- Dr. Mohamed Elasri, Director of USM’s Center for Molecular and Cellular Biosciences, Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology
- Steven Farrell, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Forrest General Hospital
- John Fitzpatrick, MD, President, Hattiesburg Clinic
- Stacie Frey, Instructor in the School of Child and Family Sciences
- Dr. Tom Hutchinson, Director of USM’s Office of Online Learning
- Dr. Jennifer Lemacks, Associate Professor of Nutrition and Food Systems
- Dr. Stephanie M. McCoy, Assistant Professor of Kinesiology
- Dr. Kristy McRaney, Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychology
- Dr. Stephanie K. Parks, Assistant Professor of Leadership and Advanced Nursing Practice
- Dr. Scotty Piland, Professor of Kinesiology
- Dr. Edward Sayre, Professor of Economics and International Development
- Dr. Douglas Masterson, Senior Associate Provost for Institutional Effectiveness and Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry
Coats talk about how important the course is as she believes education will play a major roll in weaken the pandemic.
“Education will play an important role in mitigating this pandemic. That’s what this course is all about,” Coats said. “It brings together a group of faculty with diverse areas of expertise to inform the public about pandemics throughout history, the biology, epidemiology, and control of the coronavirus, and the impact of COVID-19 on personal and societal health and well-being.”
“These faculty members who came together to do this truly did this across disciplinary lines, across schools, and I think that shows that we have expertise in a variety of locations on campus that can address issues like this,” Dr. Masterson said. “The faculty’s willingness to come together to do this, to put this together while they’re also learning how to adjust to this new normal, both personally and professionally, shows our commitment to the health and well-being of our fellow residents of the state and beyond.”
The public service course can be accessed by going to usm.instructure.com/courses/54832.
