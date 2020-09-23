Stars come out in support of Mike Espy as his campaign takes in $1 million

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the November election inches closer, celebrities have come out in support of Mississippi senate candidate Mike Espy.
Hollywood filmmaker Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time, When They See Us) recently said on Twitter that she has donated to Espy’s campaign and has also signed up for his phone bank.
This as Espy’s campaign announced that the candidate running for incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s seat has raised $1 million since last Friday.
Democratic candidates across the country raked in record-breaking amounts of money after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with ActBlur, a donating site that aids left-leaning candidates, reporting more than $95 million raised over the weekend.
A new poll shows that Espy is trailing Hyde-Smith by just 1 point, but Five Thirty Eight still gives Hyde-Smith a 92 percent chance of winning.
In 2018, Hyde-Smith beat Espy 54% to 46%. Mississippians head to the polls Tuesday, November 3.
