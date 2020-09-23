Showers and storms likely by the evening

The remnants of Beta will bring us a good chance for showers and storms today. While a few showers are possible this afternoon, it looks like our best chance for rain will be this evening. Some heavy downpours are possible, and we can’t rule out a strong storm or two. There’s a very low risk for an isolated tornado. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Southeast winds of 15-25 MPH are likely through Thursday morning. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect, and we may see tides 1-3′ above normal. High tide will be happening around 3-5 AM on Thursday. Morning low temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Showers and storms will likely linger through Thursday morning. There will remain a low risk for a few strong storms. By the afternoon, rain chances will decrease. Highs will in the mid 80s.
Friday though Sunday look dry and warm. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay sunny. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.