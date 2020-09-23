Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Flooding rainfall possible.

Take the umbrella. Wetter weather on the way thanks to Beta’s remnants moving from near the to Texas-Louisiana line toward the east to Mississippi. Expect scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. Our highest rain chances will start on Wednesday afternoon and will continue through Thursday morning. During this timeframe, flooding rainfall will be most likely to our north in parts of northeast Louisiana and western Mississippi. Thankfully, the worst flooding rainfall threat should spare us down here in coastal Mississippi but we can’t rule out a few isolated bouts of flooding rainfall. By the end of Thursday, we can expect up to 2″ of rainfall in South Mississippi. This morning’s temperatures in the upper 60s will warm to the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon which is about as warm as it turned out to be yesterday afternoon. After Thursday, we can expect less rain going into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which should be nice for the first weekend of fall.