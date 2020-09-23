Popular Gulf Coast eatery celebrates 40 years in business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulf Coast fast food favorite is celebrating 4 decades in the biz.
Taco Sombrero celebrates 40 years of success, since opening their first location in 1980 on Pass Road. But, since then, they’ve opened locations on Highway 49, Biloxi on Pass Road and now one in the Ocean Springs/St. Martin area of Washington Avenue.
Owners said that service and good food is the key to decades of success.
“I think everybody that has ever tried it, has liked it," said Taco Sombrero Owner, Lynn Parkhill. “We’ve always got a bunch of good items that we suggest to them when they come in. It’s been really a great situation to serve them good food and to see them liking it and to make them happy. I think that’s what makes it really better than anything.”
Gulfport City Councilman R. Lee Flowers read a proclamation issued by Mayor Billy Hewes, who has dined there for more than 30 years.
“I’m 43, ever since I’ve been about nine or ten years old. I eat here about four or five times a week, maybe six times a week. I know them all personally down here," said JC Fernandez, a lifelong customer. “The food, Fernandez says, can’t be matched. “It stands out from others. It’s more original. It’s more original and the taste is exquisite.”
Even though taste is king to some, atmosphere wins for others.
“I like the food but most of all we like the personalities here. Everybody here is friendly and treat us like family." said customer Tabatha Scarborough.
Parkhill has enjoyed the success of his restaurant, but most of all he treasures the relationships.
“It’s fantastic to know that they’re so loyal to me. Most of them, we’ve become friends and I think that’s what makes it really better than anything." said Parkhill.
All three locations will be marking the milestone for the rest of the evening, with food, drink specials, door prizes and giveaways while supplies last.
