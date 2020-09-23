Harrison County supervisors outline need for new fire station in Tradition

HARRISON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County is asking for $3 million of federal feds to build a 24-hour fire station in the developing area of Tradition.
According to Supervisor Connie Rockco, fire ratings are doing well and this fire station will help increase ratings and the safety of the community.
During the State of the County Address via Zoom on Wednesday, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan highlighted that the unincorporated areas in the county received a fire rating of six.
“This fire rating of six is very good rating in the reduction allows the residence and homeowners of Harrison County to receive a reduction in their insurance rate,” said Sullivan “No other county in Mississippi has achieved a six across the board for the entire county in the fire rating districts.”
As the area continues to grow, there’s a state aid road being built from the ground up as part of a CDBG grant. Ground-breaking is planned to take place in October. The road will lead to a developing nursing home.
