Coach Prime anxious to recruit Mississippi’s top talent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - After a legendary introduction ceremony filled with fanfare and excitement, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has already hit the ground running, holding his first press conference Tuesday, after appearing on Good Morning America.
Without name dropping, Sanders says his staff has been in place for several months and already put a full playbook together. As he did Monday, Sanders reiterated that his potential staff have 84 years of NFL playing and coaching experience. His good friend, Gulfport’s Brett Favre, will not be joining him he confirmed. Sources tell WLBT and FOX 40 in Jackson that an announcement on the staff is expected to come in October.
In his “I Believe” speech to JSU alumni Monday, Sanders said he wanted to recruit “dogs” and a few hours later he did just that, offering scholarships to De’Jahn Warren - the top Junior College defensive back - and five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith from Louisiana.
Sanders wants to create a Power-Five atmosphere in Jackson, but says the work starts within the Magnolia State.
“This state is filled with talent, unbelievable talent, we just got to keep it here, we got to keep it in state, that’s the problem," Sanders told local media Tuesday. "These kids that are really talented, you got to understand they may not have 3,4,5 stars by their name, but with the right coaching staff and the right development, they can be all of that and then some, we just got to keep the talent right here in Mississippi.”
Sanders also stressed he’s not recruiting against Mississippi State’s Mike Leach and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, but wants to level the playing field for HBCU’s against Power 5 programs.
Coach Prime will soon return to Texas to finish out the season as Trinity Christian High School’s offensive coordinator where his son Shedeur, a Florida Atlantic commit, is starting quarterback before beginning his tenure in the capital city full time.
