Car enthusiasts prepare for Cruisin’ the Coast 2020

HARRISON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - With just over a week to go until Cruisin' the Coast, car enthusiasts all across the country are gearing up for America’s Largest Block Party.
David Shoemake is getting his five classic cars ready for the big event. He’s looking forward to showing them all off at Cruisin' the Coast this year.
Shoemake hasn’t missed a single Cruisin' since it started, and he has every year’s poster on the wall of his garage to prove it.
He doesn’t intend on missing this year either.
“We look forward to Cruisin' the Coast every year, and (Cruisin’ the Coast Executive Director Woody Bailey) and them do such a great job at it that I’m sure, even in this tough time, this is going to be another great event," he said.
Despite the pandemic that has consumed much of 2020, America’s largest block party is moving forward. The annual event, which draws in thousands from across the country, is sparking some concerns about safety.
“I know that folks are calling for it to be canceled but these are 99 percent outdoor events, you know," said Shoemake. “If we act right and we social distance as much as we can and we [wear] masks when we need to, this can come off without a hitch.'
Shoemake says he expects safety will be a top priority for most who attend Cruisin' this year.
“We always have a good time," he said. "We’re just going to have to put a little different tint on it this year. You know, we’ll mask up, we’ll do what we gotta do. We’re not going to let it keep us from it. We just got to adjust.”
He anticipates this will be a year to remember.
“COVID is everywhere and this is an opportunity for us to come together and let all of that be pushed to the side, as much as you can push it, and have this car fun," said Shoemake. “I think it’s important to everybody’s spirit."
Cruisin' the Coast is set for Oct. 4-11. To see a complete schedule guide and maps, visit Gulf Coast Weekend!
