Biloxi Boardwalk Marina closing leaves boaters high and dry

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - 300 boat owners have less than two weeks to find a new place to store their vessels.
Tuesday, an email from Biloxi Boardwalk Marina gave owners, until October 4th to move their boats out of the dry dock storage warehouse.
The email stated:
“We regret to inform you that we have made the tough decision to close Biloxi Boardwalk Marina on October 4, 2020. We would like to thank you for your business and support over the years; however, business expenses, property taxes, Submerged Land Lease, insurance, etc. has steadily increased to a point that this is not a profitable business and we are forced to close.”
The email caught many boat owners off guard.
“It was a bit of a shock,” said Mike Fleming, who lives on his 27-foot sailboat at the marina. “I finished work, went back to my boat. I checked my e-mail and the marinas closing. What’s going on?”
Fleming works for VanOsdel Marine, which has the service contract for marina, providing maintenance for most of the boat owners there.
Owner Jay VanOsdel and his 8-year-old son live on a boat in the marina as well.
“Yeah, we just found out yesterday afternoon that both business and the home is no longer available,” said VanOsdel. “So I’m not sure what we’re going to do.”
The two men were busy preparing to remove their tools and wondering how they would finish repairing the boats at the facility before October 4.
That’s the last day the marina’s lifts will be available to remove boats.
John Butirich, who owns the land, said he is foreclosing on the property because the purchaser, Ferrara Land Management has not made payments. Ferrara disputed that claim.
In a statement to WLOX, the company said 'We cannot compete with the city owned marinas and therefore, we have made the decision to close and return the property to the property owner."
Ferrara said it has made $6 million dollars of improvements since taking on the land after Hurricane Katrina.
The restaurant on the property, Gollott’s Fresh Catch Seafood will remain open but seven employees at the marina will lose their jobs.
While marina space across the Coast is ample, dry dock facilities are not.
“With the municipal marinas, yeah, there’s plenty. There’s definitely more slips than there are boats,” said VanOsdel. “It’s definitely the dry storage stuff that’s the problem here. There are two other dry storage facilities, their locations aren’t quite as good, and they’re fairly full already. So I know I’ve had a lot of customers reaching out to me and they’re having a difficult time finding a new place for their boat as well.”
Ferrara said it would issue a refund any members who have pre-paid their lease.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.