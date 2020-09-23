All aboard the new Amtrak passenger platform in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Amtrak passengers in Picayune now have a brand new ADA complaint platform that will be used for getting on and off trains.
The 400-foot lighted structure is linked to the city’s past and future, as passengers now have three ramps heading off the platform to Picayune’s Intermodal Transportation Center.
“I’m a Mississippi kid. I’ve been with Amtrak for 15 years, and I can remember coming here as a kid in 1982, and for those of you that have been here that long you’ll know this simple description. It was a parking lot.” said Todd Stennis, Amtrak representative.
Gary Herring also remembers Amtrak’s parking lot, which he also didn’t have lights. But, Herring said he and others have pushed for the platform ever since.
“It was an issue, especially for anyone with a handicap situation, trying to do just egress to the train,” said Herring. “It’ll be a great asset here and for everyone to use safely. Amtrak starting stopping here in Picayune in 1982, and if you want to go way back, in the 1800′s Picayune was a switching station, now it’s a major stop along Amtrak’s route.
Eighty-year-old train aficionado, Jim Selzer rode the Amtrak from Slidell to Picayune for the ribbon cutting, which was completed with his authentic train watch and Amtrak ticket.
“It’s very nice,” said Selzer. “I remember when trains began stopping in Picayune, and now we have this.”
Amtrak is also building ADA complaint platforms at other train stops around the nation.
