Tuesday’s forecast

Plan on relatively cool weather today as summer ends and fall begins. The official moment the seasons will change is called the fall equinox and that will occur at exactly 8:30 AM. As Beta has made landfall in Texas, the storm is weaker and is farther away from Mississippi. So, today in South Mississippi will be less rainy than yesterday. This morning’s temperatures in the 60s will only warm into the 70s by this afternoon. Normally, a late September afternoon brings temperatures in the mid 80s so this afternoon will be a bit cooler than that. Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday will bring better rain chances and the possibility for heavier rain as Beta moves eastward toward Mississippi. Today will be less rainy than yesterday with morning temps in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 70s which is cooler than normal. We’ll possibly see heavier rain tomorrow into Thursday as Beta moves eastward toward Mississippi. Looking ahead to this weekend, which is the first weekend of fall, it looks fairly nice with relatively low rain chances and morning temperatures in the 70s and afternoon temperatures in the 80s.