Man’s body found floating near the Roy Cumbest Bridge Tuesday

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators in Jackson County are hoping some distinctive tattoos will help them identify a body found floating in the Pascagoula River Tuesday.
The victim is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks recovered his body around 1pm near the Roy Cumbest Bridge off Wade/Vancleave Road.
Investigators said he was wearing a white and blue t-shirt with a skull on it, and a blue, white, and gray swimsuit. He has a tattoo with the numbers “334” on his lower left arm, and a tattoo of a name on his right chest.
An autopsy must still be performed to determine the exact way he died. Until then, the sheriff’s department is treating the case as foul play.
Detectives also found a boat near the body, but it’s unclear at this time who owns it.
Anyone with information can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.
