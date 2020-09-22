High demand is causing delays in liquor delivery; State leaders are looking at solutions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State leaders are looking for solutions to help improve the ailing Alcohol Beverage Control.
In recent months they’ve fell behind on delivering product to liquor stores around the state due to high demand.
If you talk to liquor store managers around the state they’ll tell you that the logistics at A.B.C. have been sub par.
To fix that the state has created a study committee to look at how to improve the performance of the states alcohol beverage control.
They held a series of meetings at the Capitol this week.
They’re talking to restaurant owners, package stores, and brokers to get their input on what is needed to improve the delivery system.
Privatizing the operation to modernizing the facilities are both options the legislature will look at in the coming year.
Senator Josh Harkins said, “We’ve got some incredible employees out there right now they’re limited in what they have the ability to properly distribute the product so we’re just trying to make it more efficient.”
Liquor store owners in the Jackson metro say they’re still about two weeks behind on deliveries.
That’s made it difficult to provide their customers with the products they want.
We did learn today that the state is adding an extra day of deliveries on their schedule which some believe could help keep up with the demand.
The study committee will reconvene in November and provide their findings to the legislature.
