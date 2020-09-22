Hancock County seeing some effects of Tropical Storm Beta

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi is seeing some effects from Tropical Storm Beta, especially in Hancock County where numerous roads were flooded Tuesday.
According to the Hancock County EMA, there were a total of 269 streets that minor and some major flooding as of 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. Of those, 77 streets were impassable.
On Monday, residents in Hancock County were going through their storm prep checklist. But with tropical systems missing out on the area all yearlong, some residents say there’s no rush to get ready for what the tropical storm could have in store.
“Board up. See what happens. There’s really not much to do here," said resident Dominic Doyle. "I really wasn’t thinking they were going to be what they were going to be.”
Tropical Storm Beta is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and its center is slowly moving toward the Texas Coast. Impacts in South Mississippi are expected to be limited with just heavy rain and higher than normal tides possibly through Thursday.
Despite not coming to South Mississippi, that’s not stopping the Coast from seeing impacts from the tropical storm.
“It’s been relentless, blowing water up on the beach," said resident Mark Hilzim. “I guess it’s all a matter of picking your poison,” Hilzim said.
Dealing with the effects of a storm, whether directly or indirectly, is something common for Hancock County residents, but they also tell me there are some pros to the cons.
“I like to fish and the fishing is really good here,” Hilzim said.
The winds and the waters are pushing sea life closer to land, which makes for easier hauls.
“I’ve been fishing everyday this week and I don’t plan to stop," said Doyle.
While taking things easy for now, people say living in the area is worth the hassle every hurricane season.
“It’s the beauty of life down here. You just can’t beat. It’s magical," said Hilzim.
If Beta makes landfall this week, then it’ll be the 6th named storm to make landfall on the Gulf Coast this season and the 9th to make landfall in the U.S.
The latest forecast from NOAA calls for up to 25 named storms this year which would take the names to ‘Delta.’ There have been 4 hurricanes this year and up to 7 more are possible, according to the forecast. There have been 2 major hurricanes and there could be 4 more, according to the forecast.
