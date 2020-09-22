Giving back: Coast LEOs make hurricane relief trip to Orange Beach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - No power, very little food, and the heat. It’s what those living in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally are dealing with right now.
However, some local law enforcement agencies have banded together to make sure our neighbors to the east are in good hands.
Officers from multiple agencies on the Coast are loading up on items from gas to generators to groceries. The destination is Orange Beach, Ala.
“It’s a small department but they’re in need of a lot of stuff,” said Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson. “From what I understand, they’re still three to four days out from getting total power back. We have a bunch of citizens that donated a bunch of generators that we’re bringing to them, all the supplies and food. It’s just something they’ll enjoy.”
And like all relief drives, this one’s a team effort between the men and women in blue and the community.
“It’s amazing that the citizens of Harrison County know that it’s time to give back and do the right thing, from supplies to monetary donations,” Peterson added.
