Deion Sanders introduced as Jackson State head coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On the 21st day of September, the best to ever don the No. 21 on a football field was introduced as Jackson State’s 21st head coach in program history: Deion Sanders.
‘Primetime’s’ arrival to JSU’s Williams Assembly Center will rival all introductions for coaches in sports for years to come.
He was escorted by police, stepped out of the Escalade with a custom made JSU Blazer, that also had the school’s logo stitched on the inside as well. Sanders was welcomed by JSU officials, esteemed alumni and of course, the Sonic Boom of the South.
While this is Sanders' coaching debut on the collegiate sidelines, he has been coaching for over a decade. Sanders is the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, and has led the Tigers to three-straight Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) titles.
Sanders message to the Tiger fanbase Monday morning was to be believe - not just in him, but in themselves.
“Ever since I got off the plane, ever since I came a few weeks ago, everything about this city is phenomenal. You’re one of the best kept secrets, but I don’t know if you believe what you have,” Sanders said. “You have to make the most out of any situation you’re put into. You have to be at the best of whatever it is. Everybody receives the same amount of time in the day, it’s up to you what you do with that day and you have to believe you can make a difference because that’s the only reason I’m here because I believe we will never settle for mediocrity ever again. If you believe, say ‘I believe.’”
Coach Prime will use this time to get acquainted with his new team. Jackson State opens the 2021 spring season against Edward Waters College on February 21st.
