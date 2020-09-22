Dak Prescott makes NFL History against Saints' archrival

Dallas, TX. (WLOX) - Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott put on a performance the NFL has never seen.
Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 400 yards while also rushing for three scores in a single game. Prescott completed 72 percent of his 34 passes for 450 yards and a passing TD.
The Cowboys erased a 20-point deficit against the New Orleans Saints archrival Atlanta Falcons, to win their first game of the season on a game-winning field goal by Greg Zuerlein.
NFL teams were 440-0 scoring 39 or more with 0 turnovers until the Falcons lost Sunday and it’s a safe bet that the Saints will remind them of that every chance they get this season.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.