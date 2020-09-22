Cool and breezy for the first day of fall

Happy first day of fall! It feels like it today with highs only in the mid 70s. We’ll stay breezy with easterly winds around 15-25 MPH. Coastal flooding is possible today, and a Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for Hancock County. Tides could be up to three feet above normal. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Harrison and Jackson Counties. Tides could be one to two feet above normal. Flooding may be the highest early in the morning as we reach high tide. We could also see a few showers later this afternoon.
Lingering showers are possible tonight with lows in the upper 60s. As Tropical Depression Beta moves eastward, we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Some heavy downpours are possible. We’ll start to warm up with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will decrease by Friday and Saturday. We’ll be warmer and drier with highs in the mid 80s.
Elsewhere in the tropics, there is a disturbance near Cuba that has a very low chance of becoming a depression in the Gulf this week. At this time, it is not a threat to South Mississippi. We’ll monitor for any changes.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.