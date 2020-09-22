Cool and breezy for the first day of fall

Happy first day of fall! It feels like it today with highs only in the mid 70s. We’ll stay breezy with easterly winds around 15-25 MPH. Coastal flooding is possible today, and a Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for Hancock County. Tides could be up to three feet above normal. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Harrison and Jackson Counties. Tides could be one to two feet above normal. Flooding may be the highest early in the morning as we reach high tide. We could also see a few showers later this afternoon.