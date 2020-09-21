Spirit Halloween is back in South Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Halloween is a little more than one month away, the task of finding the perfect costume takes center stage.
Pumpkin carving kits, window and car decals, indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations, and any costume and accessory that you can possibly imagine is on sale right now at Spirit Halloween in Ocean Springs.
For years, Spirit Halloween has been one of the more popular places to get the scariest digs for the big night, and now they’re back.
“We’ve been open since the last week in August," said Hannah Reed, Spirit Halloween store manager. “It’s been busy. We haven’t stopped going. Stuff is flying out the doors. We have outside décor. I mean, if you think of Halloween, we have it, accessories, spider webs, animatronics, it’s all here.”
They have your usual “Nightmare Before Christmas,” super heroes, creepy clowns and all that 2020 has had to offer.
“We have so much plague doctor and it just kind of really fits in with 2020′s theme." said Reed.
Aside from the gory and the not-so-gory, Spirit Halloween has another mission this time of year.
“We partner with over 140 different hospitals throughout the country and 100-percent of every donation is sent to the New Orleans Children’s Hospital." said Reed.
Since 2010, Spirit Halloween has donated nearly $1 million to the Children’s Hospital New Orleans, and to them it’s more than just about costumes.
