Moss Point School District will phase students back to campus starting October 5th

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point students will begin returning to the classroom on October 5th as the school district starts to phase students back onto campus for traditional learning.
The first phase of that transition began on September 21st with diagnostic testing for second graders at Kreole Primary Elementary School. Principal Carol Jackson says each day over the next two weeks a new grade level will spend one day on campus for testing.
“Tomorrow, we have two more, and then two more, and so on. After we get done with that over the next two weeks, then we will start trickling our students in beginning October the 5th," said Jackson. "Our goal is to have all students in place by October the 13th.”
“It will be a small amount and then adding to the amount every day to make it a larger group, so they can learn the entering the building processes and kind of model it," explained Moss Point School District Communications Director Ja’Leasa Bolden. "We’re starting with the older children and then phasing it in per building.”
Moss Point schools are requiring both students and teachers to wear masks. And teachers are also learning new cleaning protocols, making sure to sanitize the classroom multiple times each day.
For second grade teacher Brittney Fortenberry, having her students in the classroom for diagnostic testing is helping her prepare for the full return.
“I’m just getting into the swing of things," said Fortenberry. “I was just actually in my classroom cleaning my face shields because we are planning to sanitize them every day after the students leave."
Moss Point schools will continue to offer virtual and hybrid learning options for students who choose to continue with distance learning.
