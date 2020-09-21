Mississippi State preparing for new-look LSU in opener

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State will face the reigning national champion LSU Tigers in week 1. While the Bulldogs still have some questions to answer about themselves in their first year under Mike Leach, preparing for a new-look LSU team is another tall task. The Tigers have a new passing game coordinator and a new defensive coordinator after Joe Brady and Dave Aranda left for new positions after last season.
“It’s tough. You try to scramble for film," Leach said on preparing for a team with new members of the coaching staff. "I’ve been involved with teams who have played against coach [Bo] Pelini twice, who is in the middle of the defense there. You look at the film and do a combination of ‘personelling’ the team, coupled with the scheme they’re going to go with.”
