A cool and damp Monday. Coastal flooding possible.

On and off showers will continue through Monday thanks to some moisture from Tropical Storm Beta. It’s going to be cool and breezy today with winds from the east around 15-25 MPH. Highs will barely get above 70. Coastal flooding will be possible, and there is a Coastal Flood Warning in effect for Hancock County through Tuesday morning. Tides may be up to 3 feet higher than usual. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place for Harrison and Jackson Counites. Tides may be running 1-2 feet higher than usual. We may see the most coastal flood during the overnight hours as we reach high tide.