A cool and damp Monday. Coastal flooding possible.

On and off showers will continue through Monday thanks to some moisture from Tropical Storm Beta. It’s going to be cool and breezy today with winds from the east around 15-25 MPH. Highs will barely get above 70. Coastal flooding will be possible, and there is a Coastal Flood Warning in effect for Hancock County through Tuesday morning. Tides may be up to 3 feet higher than usual. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place for Harrison and Jackson Counites. Tides may be running 1-2 feet higher than usual. We may see the most coastal flood during the overnight hours as we reach high tide.
Some showers may linger tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. More rain on the fringe of Tropical Storm Beta will pass through on Tuesday. We’ll stay cool and breezy with highs in the 70s. As Beta moves eastward Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll have a high chance for more rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Tropical Storm Beta is expected to make landfall along the Texas Coast by Tuesday morning. It will weaken into a depression by Wednesday, and it is expected to move northeast over the Mississippi River Valley through Friday. Other than Beta, there is another disturbance near Florida that may move into the Gulf this week. It has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression. While it’s not a immediate concern for South Mississippi right now, we’ll watch for any changes.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.