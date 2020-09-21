Biloxi bio lab expanding into Jackson County with new $1.5 million testing facility

“Our company is making significant investments in research technology which is creating a need for a new expanded headquarters”, said Jerry Hodges, RespirTek President and CEO. “With its advantageous location and amenities, Sunplex Light Industrial Park is the right choice for our expansion. We appreciate Jackson County Economic Development Foundation (JCEDF) and its partner organizations - Jackson County Board of Supervisors and Jackson County Port Authority - for coming together to understand our needs and execute the necessary approvals.”