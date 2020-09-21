Biloxi bio lab expanding into Jackson County with new $1.5 million testing facility

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi business is investing $1.5 million into a new headquarters in Jackson County.
RespirTek Consulting Laboratory is an environmental testing and research laboratory currently located in Biloxi. Monday, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of land in Sunplex Light Industrial Park to the company for their new headquarters, which will include a state-of-the-art research and testing facility and create 25 new jobs.
“Our company is making significant investments in research technology which is creating a need for a new expanded headquarters”, said Jerry Hodges, RespirTek President and CEO. “With its advantageous location and amenities, Sunplex Light Industrial Park is the right choice for our expansion. We appreciate Jackson County Economic Development Foundation (JCEDF) and its partner organizations - Jackson County Board of Supervisors and Jackson County Port Authority - for coming together to understand our needs and execute the necessary approvals.”
“RespirTek’s decision to choose Jackson County for its new headquarters and research facility is a testament to the effectiveness of our public-private economic development partnership,” said Randy Bosarge, District 5 Supervisor, who represents this area of Jackson County. “With this project announcement we continue to diversify our economy with high technology job creation and investment. The Sunplex Light Industrial Park was developed with the specific intention of recruiting high-growth, technology-oriented investment such as this.”
“This international research laboratory expansion demonstrates that Jackson County’s business community is growing and becoming more diverse, adding companies positioned to complement our well-established manufacturing assets.”, said George Freeland, JCEDF Executive Director, “This project is yet another example of multi-level partnerships that JCEDF adopted as its approach to economic development and that has proven to be successful over the years.”
Construction of the new laboratory is slated to be complete in approximately six months.
