Absentee voting begins in Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office says there could be a record number of people voting through absentee ballots this year. Monday was the first day those qualified could vote absentee.
Those over 65 years of age and others with valid reasons lined up early at the Harrison County Circuit Clerk’s Office. And while there was a crowd, Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner and her team were ready to get these early votes counted and processed.
“We’re glad to see it," said Ladner. “This is what we’ve been planning for, and we’re really happy to see it. This is very important, and we expected it to be busy. We implemented the plan and it seems to be working well. We’re getting the voters in and out.”
In, out and, most importantly, valid.
“We have to keep in mind that Mississippi is not an early voting state," said Ladner. “It is an absentee state so you do have to have a qualifying reason to vote absentee, so that’s the difference.”
The absentee voter deadline is Oct. 31.
