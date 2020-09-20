Southern Miss falls to Louisiana Tech 31-30

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - After taking command of the game behind a monster night from Biloxi’s Tim Jones, the Golden Eagles allowed the Bulldogs to get hot thanks to a trio of touchdowns by quarterback Luke Anthony, the final one coming with just 14 seconds remaining.
While a win certainly would have been huge, the Golden Eagles started hot - which is a large leap from week one.
“The fight was there, the execution was not in critical moments," head coach Scotty Walden said. "As coaches, we have to go back and assess what areas of the game we need to get better at. Obviously we needed a big stop right there, but offensively we missed out on several opportunities. As coaches we’re going to get on the film, assess where we went wrong, where we had missed assignments, where we were not right, and we’re going to get that corrected with our players. When the players get that, the message to them was they have to apply it. That’s how teams get better.”
