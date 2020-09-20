Ocean Springs’ Garrett Crochet shines in MLB debut

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a Friday night to remember for former Ocean Springs standout Garrett Crochet.
He was the Chicago White Sox first round pick this year and was called up to the active roster on Friday. Because there are no minor league seasons, he hadn’t thrown a single in-game pitch since March 7, when he was still at the University of Tennessee, until Friday night.
He entered the game in the sixth inning and struck out the first two batters he faced en route to a 1-2-3 inning that included six pitches over 100 miles per hour.
He’s the first player to bypass the minors after being drafted since Mike Leake in 2009.
