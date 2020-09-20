MDOT releases 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As hurricane season continues to be an active one this year, something to think about is mapping out your hurricane evacuation route.
Mississippi Department Of Transportation public information officer Katey Roh says evacuating safely and in a timely manner saves lives when a storm hits.
“MDOT always encourages people to go ahead and evacuate before the storm, have your evacuation plan in place," Roh explains. "There are more than 20 different routes to take – not everybody can take [U.S. Highway] 49 to evacuate, so make sure you know your route beforehand.”
You can find detailed hurricane evacuation plans with recommended routes on MDOT’s website, along with a hurricane preparedness guide.
Roh says that when people on the coast evacuate before a storm, it impacts traffic across the state.
“And also be aware there might be an increase in traffic due to evacuations from down on the coast as well as in Hattiesburg. People might be evacuating to Hattiesburg again causing an influx of traffic,” Roh adds.
Roh says that evacuation routes might have traffic or dangerous weather conditions.
MDOT reminds people of the slogan, “Turn around, don’t drown,” if you come upon a flooded road. And also to find an alternate route if there is debris in the road so MDOT responders can get in and remove it.
“Just be mindful that more people might be on the road as well as more hazardous conditions so just pay attention, be smart,” Roh says.
You can download MDOT’s 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide with detailed evacuation routes, specific to where you are located in the state from their website.
