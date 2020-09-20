LSU prepares for first game-week of 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - Myles Brennan and the national champions are under a week away from game one against Mississippi State. It has been a roller coaster of an off-season, especially for a team that has to replace nearly the entire offensive side of the ball from last year. Ed Orgeron has said his practices have been close to game-like in terms of physicality, but when asked about the idea of a preseason type game to sharpen up, he wasn’t overly enthusiastic.
“I think that I would be against that,” Orgeron said. “I think we play enough games, to be honest with you. You go to 15 games and you add a preseason game, it could be a lot on the team. But I do see where it could help. That’s why we go preseason game one, two, and three against each other. We try to make it game-like and learn from that. But, I don’t know about a preseason game. I think it would just add to the season.”
