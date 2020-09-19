Tracking Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Beta has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expect to move slowly over the next 5-7 day. A gradual turn to the west is expected over the weekend along with strengthening into a hurricane.
Weak steering currents will cause Beta to meander around the Texas coast during the first half of next week. Models hint at a gradual turn back to the east by the middle and end of the week.
The question will be whether Beta moves inland and weakens on its journey back east or will it move back over the water on its way back east. If the storm moves back over water as it moves east, it could bring more impacts as a stronger storm along the Louisiana and possibly Mississippi coast Wednesday through Friday of next week.
The 2020 hurricane season continues to be one of the most active on record. After Wilfred formed Friday morning, September 18th, 2020, that exhausted the list of names designated by the World Meteorological Organization and the Greek alphabet was used to name sub-tropical storm Alpha which made landfall in Portugal.
Tropical Storm Beta formed right after Alpha.
The last time the Greek alphabet was used to name storms was in 2005 when there were so many storms, the season used all the way up to the letter “Zeta.”
Since the English alphabet is exhausted. Now, we will use the Greek Alphabet. We are in the peak of hurricane season. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.
