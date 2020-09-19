Staying cool, breezy, and damp on Sunday

Scattered showers have passed through this morning, and we have a good chance they’ll stick around into the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the east and northeast around 10-20 MPH. With the rain and the northeast wind, highs will only be in the low 70s. Because we may have breezy wind from the east over the next few days, minor coastal flooding is possible of 1-3′. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect until Wednesday morning.
A few showers will linger tonight into Monday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Scattered showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll gradually warm up near the end of the week with highs in the 80s. More showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday.
In the Gulf, we are monitoring Tropical Storm Beta. The moisture on the northern side of it is giving us some of these showers this weekend. Beta is currently moving a little to the west today. It is expected to make landfall along Texas by Tuesday. Afterwards, it’s expected to curve up to the northeast and weaken. We could see the remnants of Beta by Thursday and Friday in South Mississippi. We’ll watch for any change in Beta’s forecast track.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.