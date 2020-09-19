Rain doesn’t stop Diamondhead Arts & Crafts Fair

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Rain doesn’t ruin art, at least not at the Diamondhead Arts & Crafts Fair. A little wet weather was certainly no threat to the annual event, especially if a pandemic couldn’t stop the show.
Betty Theriot, a second year attendee, brought her guests from California.
“We said we would go on, even though it’s raining,” said Theriot. “It’s not raining hard. We’re going to go anyway. But I think part of that was just trying to get out of the house. Since January, we’ve been cooped up.”
Theriot also said her first impression brought her back for more.
“Last year was my first time, and we loved it,” said Theriot. “The sun was shining. We ate; the food was delicious. We bought stuff. I liked what I bought.”
But this year, she said she’s not sure what she wants.
“I haven’t been to my attic lately,” said Theriot. “So, I don’t know what I need.”
Fair organizers also expected about 150 arts and crafts vendors.
“Last year was my first year to have a booth,” said Darlene Chatham, owner of Paintings by Darlene. “I just starting selling paintings, and I was so excited. It was so much fun. All the people are so nice, and I’ve actually had some who bought my paintings last year come back this year.”
Shanna Garcia is also new to the vendor world, with her Jolly Juice business.
“They are happy out here in Diamondhead, all over,” said Garcia. “Everybody came from everywhere to come out to Diamondhead to support. This is a big one for me.”
For Diamondhead residents like, Caitlyn Necaise and Brittney Ladner, the event became a tradition.
“It was for me growing up and now that I have a little, I’m trying to make the same traditions for her,” said Necaise. “I enjoy finding new holiday decorations for the house every year, changing it up a little bit. My husband like the peppers, jellies and jams and all that stuff we find.”
Ladner also added “I love that it’s just a fun, family outing. It’s a nice way to get out with the family and enjoy a safe, fun and clean environment.”
The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the entrance rate is free.
All the proceeds will go to support the Diamondhead Football Youth Athletic Association.
