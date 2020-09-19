Michael Thomas ruled out for Monday’s game

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Saints have ruled wide receiver Michael Thomas out for Monday’s game against Las Vegas with a high ankle sprain. Arguably the best receiver in the league, Thomas had a relatively quiet first week against Tampa Bay, with just five targets, good for three receptions and just 17 yards. It was his second lowest receiving total of his entire career, and tied for the fewest receptions in a game in his career.