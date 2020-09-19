Hundreds of items sold at Biloxi auction

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Biloxi held a public auction Saturday.
It was the perfect place to find a good deal. From cars to computers, and items no longer needed by the city, including items seized or recovered by the Biloxi Police Department.
“We try to do this once every couple of years, sometimes we’re able to do it yearly, but I think it’s been a couple of years since we’ve done one now, so they get everything together, and by law we have to auction it off." said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.
Chief Miller said the auction also has some entertainment value.
“People come just to listen to the auctioneer," said Miller. “This is Nick Clark, he’s been doing this a long time. He’s a professional auctioneer, and it’s very entertaining to watch him. And it’s very entertaining to watch the crowd as they start getting into that bidding process.”
And maybe that’s part of the reason why Saturday’s auction attracted such a large crowd.
“I don’t think we’ve had this many people before, and I’ve been involved in these auctions for probably 20-25 years. I don’t remember having a crowd this big." said Miller.
The auction attracted people like Helen Batey, who had her sight set on a few different items at the auction.
“I really came out to buy like generators, fishing poles, and like they got gold, and all kinds of different stuff," said Batey. “TV, computers. I came out to buy stuff like that today.”
Caroline Diehl also had a goal in mind when she attended the auction.
“Well I have my youngest child is 16, out of the three that I have, needs a vehicle, so we came to buy our last vehicle today." said Diehl.
All the money collected from today’s auction will go into the city’s general fund.
