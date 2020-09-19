George County’s MJ Daniels commits to Mississippi State

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A few months after de-committing from Ole Miss, George County’s MJ Daniels announced on Twitter he has committed to Mississippi State.
The senior plays on both sides of the ball for the Rebels this season but has been largely recruited as a defensive back. The four-star recruit announced his top four schools in late August before committing on Saturday morning.
He will join Harrison Central wide receiver Jacobi Moore next year as members of the 2021 recruiting class in Starkville.
