Cool, breezy, and rainy Saturday

In the Gulf, we are monitoring Tropical Storm Beta. The moisture on the northern side of it is giving us some of these showers this weekend. Beta is currently moving a little to the north today. However, it’s expected to slowly turn westward near Texas as a hurricane by Tuesday. From that point, there is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. It could just stay offshore and curve up Southwest Louisiana. We’ll closely watch it, but it is not an immediate threat to South Mississippi at this time.