Cool, breezy, and rainy Saturday

Widespread showers have passed through this morning, and we have a good chance they’ll stick around into the afternoon. Winds may be a bit breezy from the east and northeast around 10-20 MPH. With the rain and the northeast wind, highs today may only reach the upper 70s. Because we may have breezy wind from the east over the next few days, minor coastal flooding is possible of 1-3′. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect until Wednesday morning.
Some showers may linger into Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s. We’ll have another decent chance for on and off showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible by Monday and Tuesday with highs near 80. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
In the Gulf, we are monitoring Tropical Storm Beta. The moisture on the northern side of it is giving us some of these showers this weekend. Beta is currently moving a little to the north today. However, it’s expected to slowly turn westward near Texas as a hurricane by Tuesday. From that point, there is a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. It could just stay offshore and curve up Southwest Louisiana. We’ll closely watch it, but it is not an immediate threat to South Mississippi at this time.
