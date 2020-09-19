Black female country trio on the rise from South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Chapel Hart often times make people look twice, but the group’s talent speaks for itself after reaching the charts of CMT with a recent release, “Jesus & Alcohol.”
The Black female trio from Poplarville, Mississippi is made up of Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart. The group began singing country music in 2014 on the streets of New Orleans.
“People kept saying you should sing, you should sing and I said no I don’t sing, but I do have a cousin that sing.” said Trea Swindle.
And that’s how Chapel Hart began. The group said their journey hasn’t been easy, starting out with just an old piano and a list of songs to sing.
“Being three girls coming from South Mississippi, the city was not ready for a country band so we spent the first couple of years singing cover songs.” said Swindle.
All of the members pitched in to write songs, and they said the process maybe takes 30 minutes. The group said they normally sit and brainstorm to create a song, and with ‘Jesus & Alcohol’ Devynn Hart said she wanted to shoot for an alliteration.
“I was like let’s come up with a song with an alliteration, Bible, burb and breakup," said Devynn Hart. "When we finished it and sung it all the way through, we were like this is going to be great or terrible.”
Trea and Danica also added “We were going to premiere it, then CMT said they wanted to premiere it, crazy.”
COVID-19 might have stopped shows in New Orleans, but it opened doors for Chapel Hart to perform other places, gaining more fans and leaving their mark.
“It’s kind of been up and down because so many places, they open, then they go back a phase with no live music," said Devynn Hart. "A lot of the time we’re having to get on the road to stay afloat, make money. A lot of Nashville, working our way into Mississippi. We have to play it by ear, honestly.”
