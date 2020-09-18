Gov. says state fair allowed under current orders, ‘not classified as a social gathering’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves discussed the latest in the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
It’s the first briefing on COVID-19 in a week following the governor’s briefings on Hurricane Sally.
Reeves says the numbers have been flat throughout the week, after they’ve dipped in recent weeks, but there’s been no spike from Labor Day yet.
When asked about the Mississippi State Fair, Reeves said he does not believe he will have to amend his executive order because he doesn’t classify the fair as a “social gathering.” He said he and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs have been working with the fair to make sure they are doing things differently this year.
“I think it’s more a business operation than a social gathering,” Reeves said. “The revenues help fund the fairgrounds.”
Dobbs said the precautions like avoiding crowds and checking people before entering makes the fair feasible, along with being outdoors.
“We’ve all got to live our life a little bit,” he said. Both mentioned that people who are at a higher risk from contracting COVID-19 should avoid the fair, as they should avoid other gatherings.
