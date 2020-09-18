Two injured after several shots fired in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured.
Police say several shots were fired around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West David Drive. Two people - a 17-year-old and a 29-year-old - were shot, along with several vehicles.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. It’s not yet clear what their conditions are.
No arrests have been made at this time but police are still investigating.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5900. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
