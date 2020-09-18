Tropical Depression Twenty-Two forecast to become a hurricane

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is forecast to become a tropical storm later today and possibly a hurricane over the weekend.
High pressure keeps Twenty-Two stuck in the west Gulf near Texas through Tuesday. But, once the Deep South high pressure weakens, perhaps Twenty-Two could drift east toward Louisiana / Mississippi by next Friday.
So, we won’t let our guards down. And we have many days to watch it. Stay tuned as we learn more.
We are in the peak of hurricane season. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.
