Tropical Depression Twenty-Two forecast to become a hurricane

Little to no impact expected in South Mississippi through Tuesday. But, beyond that, could be a different story.

Wesley's Friday Morning Tropics Update
By Carrie Duncan and Wesley Williams | September 17, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 8:08 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is forecast to become a tropical storm later today and possibly a hurricane over the weekend.

High pressure keeps Twenty-Two stuck in the west Gulf near Texas through Tuesday. But, once the Deep South high pressure weakens, perhaps Twenty-Two could drift east toward Louisiana / Mississippi by next Friday.

So, we won’t let our guards down. And we have many days to watch it. Stay tuned as we learn more.

Wind threat stays away from MS through Wednesday
Wind threat stays away from MS through Wednesday (Source: WLOX)
Forecast map for Friday
Forecast map for Friday (Source: WLOX)
Forecast map for Saturday
Forecast map for Saturday (Source: WLOX)
Forecast map for Sunday
Forecast map for Sunday (Source: WLOX)
Forecast map for early next week
Forecast map for early next week (Source: WLOX)
Forecast map for the middle of next week
Forecast map for the middle of next week (Source: WLOX)

We are in the peak of hurricane season. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.