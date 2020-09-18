REPORT: Deion Sanders to be Jackson State’s next head coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Some of the biggest names in college football now call the Magnolia State home. Splashing coaching hires of Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss and Mike Leach at Mississippi State, but what if one of the biggest names in all of football were to descend upon one of Mississippi’s most treasured Historically Black Colleges and Universities?
Well Jackson State may very well be on their way, or are they?
Multiple reports say that Deion Sanders will become the next head coach for the Tigers. However, the school has denied this news and say he’s not even a candidate for the position.
According to WAPT-TV in Jackson and Sports Illustrated, Sanders is indeed in line to be JSU’s head man, but the one thing that’s stalling the deal a bit is that Sanders has an endorsement deal with Under Armour. Jackson State is a Nike School.
According to our sister station (WLBT-TV), the Hall of Famer has been negotiating with JSU over the last three weeks and that an agreement was in place as early as last week, but it now seems as if things are “up in the air”.
The 53-year-old Sanders is currently offensive coordinator at Trinity High School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where his son, Shedeur, is starting quarterback. He has also been head coach at two other private schools in the Dallas area.
A media press conference has been scheduled for Sunday. Jackson State is expected to announce their next head coach on Monday.