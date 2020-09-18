Miss. Supreme Court denies absentee ballots for COVID concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court made a final ruling over absentee ballots Friday.
Voting rights groups sought to lift some restrictions over absentee balloting due to COVID-19 concerns.
A temporary or permanent disability is one reason Mississippi allows absentee voting. In July, legislature added a physician-imposed quarantine from COVID-19 as a “temporary physical disability.”
The wording of this addition was challenged to include recommended quarantines from doctors, rather than just physician-imposed.
However, the other challenges were denied.
A request for any voter to submit an absentee ballot to avoid public gatherings was denied.
The Supreme Court will not allow people without a pre-existing condition or a physician-recommended quarantine notice to qualify for an absentee ballot.
The court rules that pre-existing conditions that may make someone a larger risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 will qualify as a “physical disability.”
