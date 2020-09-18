$10 million allocated for oyster restoration across the Mississippi Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that $15 million is being allocated for restoration projects that will directly impact Coast resources and help the economy.
Small craft harbors across the coast are filled with shrimp boats as the oyster industry continues to struggle following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 and the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway in 2018.
The oyster industry would continue to struggle without the additional funding, said Dawn Ross with Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United.
“Without the help from the government, environmental agencies, the commission, the Department of Marine Resources, we just wouldn’t be able to do it on our own, especially with the travesties that we’ve had," said Ross.
The help is coming from the Mississippi Trustee Implementation Group, which has approved $15 million in restoration projects.
Of that funding, $10 million will focus on spawning between 100 and 400 acres of oyster reefs at six locations across the Mississippi Sound, including St. Louis Bay, Heron Bay, Back Bay/Biloxi Bay, Graveline Bay, Pascagoula Bay, and Grand Bay in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties.
Ross says these oyster reefs will not be harvested for up to five years to ensure proper growth.
“It’s not going to be an easy fix. We’re not looking for a temporary band-aid," said Ross. "We’re looking for a permanent solution that we have to maintain.”
An additional $500,000 will be used for the Mississippi Oyster Gardening Program to help replenish the amount of oysters on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to help out restaurants and fisherman.
“They’re having to bring oysters in from different states and having to bring them in from the oyster reefs that are off of Deer Island and so they’re more expensive," explained Ross. “Without being able to provide 25 cents an oyster like they used to, they’re losing a lot of income and revenue. It hurts our economy and it hurts our local businesses and, of course, hurts the oystermen because they can’t go out and oyster. There’s nothing to oyster right now.”
Other projects receiving funds from the Mississippi Trustee Implementation Group include $3.1 million for habitat management for both the Dupont and Bell’s Ferry Tracts at the Wolf River Coastal Preserve Habitat Management, as well as $1.76 million for habitat management for the Wachovia Tract at the Hancock County Coastal Preserve Habitat.
To see a full list of projects receiving funding, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.