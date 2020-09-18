Lucedale man charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday night, a Lucedale man returned to the scene and turned himself in to authorities for the involvement in the fatal hit-and-run accident.
GCSO Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. on September 16, 2020, that an unconscious man was in the roadway on Old Highway 63 South, just south of Scott Road at the Lucedale city limits.
Once on the scene, authorities determined that the victim was a 58-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on the scene. But, while investigating the accident, the suspect returned to the scene and turned himself in, according to GCSO deputies.
William C. Buckhalter, 37, was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and he was taken to the George County Regional Jail.
Buckhalter had an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court Judge and was given a $10,000 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information, please contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or the Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.