Longtime WLOX News anchor Rhonda Weidner announces retirement

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Since 1989, thousands of people have started their day watching WLOX’s Rhonda Weidner on Good Morning Mississippi.
At the end of this year, Rhonda will retire from the news station she has called home for over 30 years.
By our best estimates, Rhonda has anchored around 7,500 morning newscasts since coming to WLOX in January 1989. That means she has spent roughly 11,000 hours enjoying a cup of coffee each morning with viewers on Good Morning Mississippi, as well as an additional 2,000 hours having an early lunch with viewers at 11 a.m. on The Midday Show.
Good Morning Mississippi has grown since from just 45 minutes a day back in 1989 to 2.5 hours of news now with Rhonda bringing news and her infectious smile to South Mississippi each weekday.
“From where I sit, Rhonda Weidner is a vital piece to the WLOX puzzle. The relationship she built with our viewers is special and unique. Over the next three months, WLOX will celebrate that relationship and Rhonda’s career,” said WLOX News Director Brad Kessie.
And it’s a colorful career to celebrate. Besides covering local news, she’s done numerous celebrity interviews, and has even flown with the famous Air Force Thunderbirds, earning her wings by pulling 9G’s.
On top of all that, Rhonda is also frequently called on to judge local talent shows and pageants because of her community theatre and singing background. In 2016, Rhonda was named ‘Corporate Woman of the Year’ by Lighthouse Business and Professional Women.
In addition to all of her professional accolades and acknowledgments, Rhonda has remained very involved with many causes close to her heart. For years, she has been the celebrity spokesman for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign. She’s also worked with local wildlife groups, the Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Non-Violence, the Humane Society, and March of Dimes.
Despite such an impressive career in news and her many acts of humanitarianism, Rhonda’s greatest accomplishment in life is her daughter Alexandra.
And it’s her daughter and other close friends and family that Rhonda is now looking forward to spending more time with.
Rhonda’s last day at WLOX is Dec. 11, 2020. Please join her and the rest of our Good Morning Mississippi team as we take a look back at her career over the next few months.
