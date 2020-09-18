Jackson Co. sends a truckload of donations to help Laura victims

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast community is still working to help victims of Hurricane Laura. A truck loaded with storm relief supplies left Jackson County on Friday for Louisiana.
The supplies were donated by South Mississippians through the Jackson County’s Good Neighbor Initiative.
Truck driver Travis J. Wyatt said he’s impressed with all the donations
“I just hope I don’t have any issues with the weigh stations on my way over there cause we’re heavy and that’s a really good thing," said Wyatt. “It’s one of those times I’m glad to be possibly a little overweight.”
Wyatt is making the 4 hour drive to Iowa, Louisiana, which is a small town just outside of Lake Charles, with donations to which will help first responders and their families.
“It is still something that makes me feel really honored and blessed to be able to do something like this and provide a little bit of comfort and relief or just give somebody a little bit more than they had yesterday." said Wyatt.
Sgt. Derrick Welton with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department also made the trip.
He remembered the kindness others showed South Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina.
“Most of us older law enforcement officers were law enforcement officers then and we saw how people from as far away as Las Vegas, Metro Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Florida Highway Patrol they all came immediately no questions asked to help us. We just want to return the favor." said Welton.
Welton said this is an opportunity to not only deliver supplies but to also offer encouragement.
“We’re in a unique position to let those people know that life will go on and that things are going to get better and maybe we’ll be a shoulder that can trust to lay their head on, you know." said Welton.
Also, Bond Trucking in Gautier donated their time and the truck to deliver the supplies.
Sgt. Welton said there are plans to do a similar donation drive for Hurricane Sally victims.
