Gulfport’s Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf part of Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Class

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WLOX) - After having his No. 35 jersey retired in LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center last season, Gulfport’s Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf will receive another great honor from the Bayou State.
The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame announced their 2021 induction class Thursday and after the committee reviewed a record 151 nominees from 29 different sports categories, it was obvious that Abdul-Rauf could not be left off.
Formerly known as Chris Jackson here on the coast, Abdul-Rauf was not just one of the best talents the Magnolia State had ever seen, but the entire Gulf Coast region, averaging 29 points per game from 1988-90 at LSU. He also won the SEC Player of the Year in each of his two seasons with the Tigers.
Gulfport’s all-time leading scorer joins a star-studded cast featuring the Saints all-time leading receiver Marques Colston, LSU football’s Glenn Dorsey and Southern baseball’s Rickie Weeks Jr. of the eight 2021 competitive ballot inductees.
The Class of 2021 will be enshrined Saturday, June 26, in Natchitoches to culminate the 62nd Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration June 24-26.
LSHOF 2021 CLASS
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (LSU Basketball point guard)
Marques Colston (New Orleans Saints wide receiver)
Glenn Dorsey (LSU defensive lineman)
Rickie Weeks Jr. (Southern second baseman)
Pat Henry (LSU Track & Field head coach)
Courtney Blades-Rogers (Nicholls State & Southern Miss softball pitcher, Baton Rouge native)
Mackie Freeze (Richwood head baseball coach, former Grambling pitcher)
Villis “Bo” Dowden (1980 Bassmaster Classic champion)
