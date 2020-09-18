Friday’s Forecast

A nice and quiet start to Friday with temperatures a little warmer than yesterday morning in the mid 70s. Cloudier skies today could keep afternoon temperatures in the lower and mid 80s. Only a stray shower possible is possible today. But, tonight into the weekend, we could see hit-or-miss showers thanks to upper moisture streaming across the Gulf Coast from the southwest. Only light rain amounts up to a half-inch are expected through Sunday’s end. Tropical Depression Twenty-Two in the Gulf is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. As TD22 drifts northward, strong high pressure setting up over the Deep South should prevent TD22 from coming our way this weekend. TD22 will instead likely be stuck in the west Gulf, possibly causing rainy weather near the Texas Gulf Coast through early next week. So, there’s really not much likelihood that TD22 will affect Mississippi through early next week. But, eventually, around the end of next week (Fri Sep 25, Sat Sep 26), as high pressure weakens over the southeast, perhaps TD22 could be allowed to drift eastward. So, we won’t let our guard down. But, we have many days to watch it. Stay tuned in case of any changes.